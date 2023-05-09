Minister orders using retrieved land for labour colony

LAHORE: Minister for Industries and Commerce SM Tanveer along with Minister for Communications and Works Bilal Afzal visited Quaid-e-Azam Business Park in Sheikhupura to view progress of ongoing development works.

The industries minister issued directives to the Punjab Industrial Estates Development & Management Company (PIEDMC) to reclaim land from the labour department and use it for constructing a labour colony. The CEO of PIEDMC Ali Moazzam Syed presented a briefing to the ministers regarding the progress of development works, as well as the purchase and sale of plots at the Quaid-e-Azam Business Park. Industrialists and office-bearers of the Sheikhupura Chamber of Commerce & Industry also attended the meeting.

SM Tanveer instructed the C&W Department to allocate funds for constructing link roads and to write a letter to RPO Sheikhupura requesting the establishment of a police post in the industrial zone. Additionally, he delegated the CEO of PIEDMC and former chamber president Manzoor Malik to liaise with the National Highways Authority (NHA) and Frontier Works Organization (FWO) to resolve the issue of constructing a motorway interchange.

SM Tanveer expressed his determination to complete the development works of industrial zones within the given timeline and assured the business community of his willingness to assist in resolving any related issues.

The provincial ministers later visited different parts of the Quaid-e-Azam Business Park and expressed their satisfaction with the quality of development works.

Meanwhile, the ministers visited the Chamber of Commerce & Industries Sheikhupura and assured the business community that their problems would be resolved without delay. In his address to the business community of Sheikhupura at the Chamber Provincial Minister SM Tanveer emphasised the importance of the role of the business community in strengthening the country’s economy and stressed the need to create more facilities for businesses.

He encouraged businessmen to adopt modern technology to promote trade, enhance the technical capabilities of their companies and increase productivity. He added that the government was committed to solving the problems of the industrialists and traders, and was giving special attention to ensuring that they can carry out their business affairs in a peaceful and dignified environment.