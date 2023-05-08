FIR registered in Mardan lynching case

MARDAN: The police on Sunday registered a first information report (FIR) in the lynching case and started collecting the pieces of evidence, said a senior cop.

A mob in the Sawaldher Union Council of the the Mardan district on Saturday night allegedly subjected to violence a citizen, Nigar Alam, and killed him after accusing him of making blasphemous remarks during a rally staged by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to express solidarity with the chief justice of Pakistan.

The man who was attacked and put to death allegedly by the mobsters was stated to be in his late 30s.The pictures and video footage of the incident later went viral on social media platforms. District Police Officer Najib-ul-Rehman said that those who killed the citizen were being identified today as the incident happened at night the previous day. The officer said police met the heirs of the slain person and was completing the legal formalities related to the case.

Meanwhile, PTI Sawaldher union council leader Saeed Khan said he had full faith in the finality of prophethood and that Holy Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) ) is the last prophet of Allah.

He criticized the man who had allegedly made blasphemous remarks during his speech at a protest rally at Sawaldher and said that he had tried to stop him.

It may be mentioned here that Mashal Khan, a student of Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan, was lynched as well by a mob on the varsity campus in 2017 after accusing him of committing

blasphemy. A joint investigation team later identified over 38 students through videos and charged them in the FIR.