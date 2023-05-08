Linking FM’s remarks over G-20 meeting in IIOJ&K with threat of violence mischievous: FO

ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Office on Sunday said that any insinuation, associating Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s remarks over the G-20 meeting in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K) with a threat of violence was not only mischievous but also highly irresponsible.

“It is an attempt to shift focus from the foreign minister’s key message of conflict resolution through dialogue and in accordance with international law and UN Security Council resolutions,” the FO spokesperson said in a press statement in response to media queries regarding a video clip insinuating that FM Bilawal threatened India over the conduct of a G-20 meeting in IIOJ&K.

“In a number of public pronouncements during his recent visit to India, the foreign minister emphasised the critical importance of relevant UN Security Council resolutions for a peaceful settlement of Jammu and Kashmir dispute.

“Clearly, he based his case on international law,” the FO reiterated.The spokesperson further stressed that the journalistic norms must be respected while reporting on sensitive inter-state matters.