Police arrest Excise officials in Chamkani

PESHAWAR: Police and Excise and Narcotics Control Department locked horns on Sunday after the former arrested four officials of the latter and put them behind bars at the Chamkani Police Station.

It was learnt that police arrested four officials of the Excise Department for allegedly misusing authority and taking bribe from the people. They were taken to Chamkani Police Station. Police said the Excise officials were misusing the police uniform. On the other hand, the Excise officials alleged that the cops wanted them not to stop smugglers and instead favour them.

They said when they refused, the cops took them to the police station. It was learnt that officials of both the departments arrived at the Chamkani Police Station and tried to settle the issue.

Police officials said there was a threat alert that terrorists can carry out attacks in police uniforms and that was why the cops were checking all those wearing police uniforms. The cops said a team of police when asked the Excise officials to prove their identity, refused to cooperate with police. “The Excise officials have been using police-like uniforms for long and they set up checkpoints randomly without bringing it into the notice of local police.

There have been a number of complaints about these nakabandis,” said a police official. He said the Excise officials were later handed over to their bosses. This is not for the first time that both the departments came face to face over the issue of jurisdiction. The officials of the two departments clashed on a number of occasions and even lodged cases against each other. The Excise officials have been using the police-like uniform for years.