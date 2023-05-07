PMLN to contest for all Punjab Assembly seats.—AFP/file

ISLAMABAD: The ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) will contest the next general elections independently, without going into any electoral alliance, and the polls will be held strictly according to the Constitution on the completion of the mandated period of the National Assembly.

The PMLN will kick-start its countrywide election campaign from May 28, on Youm-e-Takbeer, when PMLN Quaid and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif went for the detonation of six nuclear devices on this day against India’s five.

Nawaz Sharif will deliver a historic message on the day that would be heard and shown across the country. The decision has been taken in an important meeting between visiting Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif with his elder brother and party Quaid Nawaz Sharif in London.

Nawaz Sharif has eulogized the alliance of ruling parties in upholding the supremacy of parliament and impressed upon the prime minister to stand by the policy and no compromise should be permitted on this count. He has asked for holding elections in the country on the same day under caretaker governments.

Nawaz Sharif appreciated the view of the ruling alliance on the question of opposing polls in any province before the general elections. He termed it against the spirit of the Constitution that ensures free and fair polls.

Well-placed political sources told The News here Saturday that the two leaders extensively discussed the economic and political situation in the country, especially price-hike and judicial matters. The sources said that Prime Minister Shehbaz, who is also the President of the PMLN, would chair a high-echelon meeting of the party tomorrow where all stalwarts, including Party’s Chief Organiser and Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz Sharif, will be in attendance. He will take the party leadership in confidence on discussions with Nawaz Sharif.

The sources said that Nawaz Sharif has asked Shehbaz to keep him posted about the party’s activities in the wake of preparations for the polls. He has asked people should be provided relief and there should be reduction in the price of petrol and diesel.

The sources said that Prime Minister Shehbaz briefed the party Quaid about the legislation being done in the parliament. He asked that the ministers should enhance their coordination with workers and masses.

The sources said that two Sharifs also discussed the plan for return of Nawaz Sharif and accordingly Shehbaz will discuss the subject with party leadership. Shehbaz Sharif is leaving London today (Sunday) for back home, the sources added.