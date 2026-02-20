Reddit tests AI-powered shopping results in search

Reddit has announced a test of a new AI-powered shopping search results feature, aiming to combine its community-driven discussions with e-commerce capabilities. Starting with a small group of users in the US, the feature introduces product carousels showing images, prices, and direct “where-to-buy” links based on user conversations.

The feature targets on-demand searches such as “best noise-cancelling headphones” or “college gift ideas", offering an interactive shopping experience while keeping Reddit’s community at the centre.

The AI tool scans posts and comments for products mentioned by users and generates a carousel of relevant items. Users can obtain additional product information and access the retailer site for purchasing when they click on a product.

Reddit Product Lead Maria Chen said that the new Reddit feature surfaces top-recommended products directly from discussions, giving Redditors instant information about any product.

Moreover, last year Reddit launched Dynamic Product Ads (DPA) to provide users with customised product recommendations, which this release follows.

Two of the most downloaded apps, TikTok and Instagram, also rolled out shopping features as standard, while OpenAI's ChatGPT Instant Checkout demonstrates the rising trend of combining artificial intelligence with online shopping. The Reddit experiment aims to update the platform through modern technology while keeping its traditional forum-style user interaction.