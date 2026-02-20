Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor in a fix over new disturbing TMZ photos

Disturbing photos of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor have been published after the royal was arrested and released by UK police on Thursday.

The pictures, published by TMZ, appear to show King Charles III's brother playing with a toddler on the floor at his Windsor home in 2011.

Photo curtsey: TMZ

In one picture, the child is shown picking up the ball, which resembles a woman’s breast.

The photos reportedly show Andrew interacting with the youngster in a way that's sparked outrage.

Photo curtsey: TMZ

The release of these images is likely to intensify anger against Andrew, particularly given the recent controversy over the US government's handling of Epstein files, where child abusers' identities were hidden.

Photo curtsey: TMZ

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was released from police custody on Thursday evening after being arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office over allegations he sent confidential government documents to Jeffrey Epstein.

Mountbatten-Windsor, who turned 66 on Thursday, had been questioned all day by detectives from Thames Valley Police.

Earlier this month, the police force said it was looking into allegations that he had passed documents to the late convicted sex offender while working as a trade envoy.