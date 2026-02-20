Piers Morgan makes meaningful plea to King Charles after Andrew arrest

King Charles said, “Let me state clearly: the law must take its course.”

Outspoken journalist Piers Morgan has urged King Charles to remove former Duke of York Andrew from the line of succession as soon as possible following his arrest.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter handle, Piers Morgan shared official royal family’s line of succession, where Andrew still stands at number 8th.

He tweeted, “How can Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor STILL be 8th in line to the throne?”

Morgan went on saying, “Absolutely ridiculous.”

The expert added, “King Charles must remove him from the line of succession asap.”

Princess Eugenie and Beatrice father and the younger brother of King Charles, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was released from police custody on Thursday evening after being arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office over allegations he sent confidential government documents to Jeffrey Epstein.

Mountbatten-Windsor, who turned 66 on Thursday, had been questioned all day by detectives from Thames Valley Police.

Earlier this month, the police said it was looking into allegations that he had passed documents to the late convicted offender while working as a trade envoy.

King Charles also released a major statement following Andrew’s arrest.

The palace, on behalf of the monarch, said, “I have learned with the deepest concern the news about Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and suspicion of misconduct in public office. What now follows is the full, fair and proper process by which this issue is investigated in the appropriate manner and by the appropriate authorities. In this, as I have said before, they have our full and wholehearted support and co-operation.”

He further said, “Let me state clearly: the law must take its course.”