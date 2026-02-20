Epstein estate to pay $35M to victims in major class action settlement

Jeffrey Epstein’s estate has agreed to pay as much as $35 million to resolve a class action lawsuit, alleging that two of his closest advisers were involved in aiding the disgraced financier’s sex trafficking operations.

The proposed settlement was disclosed in a federal court filing in Manhattan. The ruling must be approved by a judge before taking effect, according to Boies Schiller Flexner, a law firm representing Epstein victims.

In the case of approval, the deal would bring an end to a 2024 lawsuit filed by the Epstein’s victims against Jeffrey Epstein‘s former personal lawyer Darren Indyke and former accountant Richard Kahn, who are co-executors of Epstein‘s estate.

The both associates were accused of aiding Jeffrey Epstein in building and managing the financial structures that helped the late convicted sex offender to exploit the women and girls and continue criminal activities.

According to defendants’ lawyer Daniel H. Weiner, “Neither Indyke nor Kahn made any admission or concession of misconduct.”

“Because they did nothing wrong, the co-executors were prepared to fight the claims against them through trial, but agreed to mediate and settle this lawsuit in order to achieve finality as to any potential claims against the Epstein Estate,” Weiner said.

Previously, Epstein's estate established a restitution fund that paid out $121 million to victims. The estate also disbursed $49 million in additional settlements to victims.

Epstein died in August 2019 in a New York jail while awaiting trial on federal sex trafficking charges. Earlier in January, the US Department of Justice released 3 million Epstein documents, showing Epstein’s links to high profile figures and politicians.