Virginia Giuffre’s brother speaks directly to King Charles in an emotional message about Andrew

With Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor having spent nearly 11 hours in police custody, Virginia Giuffre’s brother, the woman who accused the ex-Duke have having intimate relations with her back when she was only a minor has sent a message to King Charles.

He spoke out on BBC Newsnight and said that while he “may not be a direct correlation to what the sexual assault allegations may be”, it was undeniably “a win” for the late Giuffre as well as other survivors and “a very good start to opening an investigation.” So “I will continue to commend the King for the actions that he's taken,” he added despite highlighting the fact that he has “yet to see” that “from our own government here. We were just at the Pam Bondi hearing. And so I think to hear the King come out and acknowledge the fact that there needs to be an investigation, the law should be followed, like it should be followed for anybody that should be held to this type of investigation.”

“And if it is found that he indeed did share secret information from his own government, I mean, that's a crime that's punishable by life. We would ask that he holds them to the highest extent of the law, even though it is his brother,” he said as well.

All in all he said, “I commend the King. I say thank you to the King and to the royal family for standing behind survivors, but also just standing behind their people to say, it doesn't matter your wealth or your power, you don't have a different set of laws for you that don't apply to other people. And I think we're seeing that in the UK right now.”