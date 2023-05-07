PMLN’s Tariq Afridi elected PHCBA president

PESHAWAR: Muhammad Tariq Afridi of the Pakistan Muslim League Lawyers Forum was elected as president and Lajbar Khan Khalil as secretary of the Peshawar High Court Bar Association (PHCBA) on Saturday.

Tariq Afridi polled 985 votes while his rival Taif Khan got 740 and Rahmanullah secured 570 votes for the top slot.

For the general secretary’s slot, Lajbar Khan got 925 votes while Sawar Khan had a close contest with Akhtar Ilyas for the slot of vice president.

Noor Wali Khan was elected as joint secretary and Nida Khan as finance secretary of the PHCBA during the polls. Syed Kosar Naqvi adds from Abbottabad: Javed Tanoli Advocate was elected as president of High Court Bar Association, Abbottabad bench, for next term on Saturday. Javed Tanoli got 529 votes while his opponent candidate Mehdi Zaman polled 457.

Though Mehdi Zaman had taken lead from Abbottabad as well as Mansehra camps, he was not able to break the stronghold of Haripur camp and lost the election. Mehdi Zaman got 252 votes from Abbottabad and 129 from Mansehra.

The Haripur camp decided the fate of the election. It supported Javed Tanoli who clinched 240 votes from his hometown against 76 of his rival.

Ikhlaque Ahmed Khan, Advocate, supervised the election as Chairman Election Board and later announced the result.

According to the notification issued by the Chairman Election Board, all other candidates were elected unopposed.

They included Khalid Rabbani, Vice-President, Tanveer Ahmed Din Secretary, Rabia Gul, Additional Secretary, Sardar Amber Maqsood, Finance Secretary, and Ummad Ahmed Gul, Secretary Library.

Nayyer Khan, Maria Bashir, Miss Ayesha Yousaf, Syed Raza Ali Shah, Sardar Muhammad Waleed and Jawad Naqvi were elected as members of the executive committee, respectively.