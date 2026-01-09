King Charles' aide resigns

King Charles's Assistant Private Secretary Dr Nathan Ross has resigned after serving the monarch for two years.

According to the Court Circular, the monarch received Dr Ross at Clarence House on January 5.

The King invested Dr Ross with the insignia of a Member of the Royal Victorian Order upon his departure from the role.

The Royal Victorian Order carries particular weight within Britain's honours system, having been founded by Queen Victoria in 1896.

The distinction sets itself apart from other awards by specifically acknowledging personal service rendered to the sovereign and members of the Royal Family.

The honour remains entirely within the monarch's personal gift, meaning it represents a direct expression of gratitude from the King himself rather than being awarded on ministerial advice.

It was conferred in recognition of his service to the monarch during his time working within the royal household.

Dr Ross held the position of Assistant Private Secretary from June 2023 until December 2025.