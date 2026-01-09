Prince Harry, Meghan back key 'movement' in surprise Oprah appearance: 'Much-needed'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made a surprise appearance at Oprah Winfrey’s event.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex joined the ceremony via video call in order to celebrate a new book launch, focused on aiding teenagers to live a life away from screens.

The launch was organised by Oprah Daily, formerly O, and Oprah Magazine.

The book titled, An Amazing Generation, written by Jonathan Haidt and Catherine Price, tells young kids about tricks and habits that will help them stay away from screens while also maintaining a healthy screen time routine.

Harry and Meghan discussed the need for such books in the current situation while they made a special appearance via video.

The duke shared his thoughts, saying, “Over the years we’ve worked with you on how the digital spaces are deeply affecting our collective mental, emotional and physical health. And obviously a huge congratulations to you and the outcome of your research which has created a parent-led movement which is astonishing and much-needed.”

“And that we’re proud to be a part of," Meghan added.

It is pertinent to mention that the royal couple has been vocal about the negative impact of social media and online activities on children and have set up The Parents' Network through their charitable Archewell Foundation, where they work with parents of those kids who have lost their lives because of the dangers of digital spaces or smart phones.