Buckingham Palace statement signals King Charles' return to London

After the royal family’s Christmas and New Year break at Sandringham, King Charles has returned to London.

This was indicated in a statement recently released by Buckingham Palace after the monarch met one of his aides at Clarence House in London.

The palace said the monarch received Dr Nathan Ross at Clarence House on Sunday evening, suggesting the king is back in the capital after his traditional festive stay in Norfolk.

The statement released by the palace said during the meeting, Dr Ross relinquished his role as Assistant Private Secretary to the King and was invested with the insignia of a Member of the Royal Victorian Order.

The honour recognises personal service to the monarch.