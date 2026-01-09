Prince George's Diana tribute video hits new record

Prince William last month took his oldest son, Prince George, to a homelessness charity in London where they helped make Christmas lunch for people in need.

The visit, which they undertook in December , was particularly poignant for William because his late mother Princess Diana had taken him to the same charity when he was 11 years old, an experience which inspired him to set up a programme aimed at ending homelessness.

Shortly after the visit, the Prince and Princess of Wales's official Instagram account shared a video of William and George's visit to the charity.

The video featuring Prince George has until now garnered nearly 10 million views so far.

It remains the most-watched video on the Instagram account of the Wales family in a long time.

Even Princess Charlotte's piano performance with her mother Princess Kate has failed to surpass it.