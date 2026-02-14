Prince Harry wants to reach out to Princess Eugenie, Beatrice as Andrew, Sarah Ferguson 'betrayed'

Princess Eugenie and Beatrice are distressed

Prince Harry wants to reach out to his cousins Princess Eugenie and Beatrice amid their parents Sarah Ferguson and Andrew crisis.

According to royal expert Duncan Larcombe, Prince Harry is likely feeling particularly sympathetic towards them.

Speaking to the Mirror US, the expert said "He'll be gutted for his cousins, there's no doubt about it."

Duncan continued, "Beatrice and Eugenie are two of the few members of the royal family that have actually kept ties with him and haven't blocked him out of their social circles, so he'll be really feeling their pain."

"I think he'll want to reach out to them because they were the ones that reached out to him when no one else in the family did, and you'd like to think Harry would repay that sentiment," the expert went on saying.

The royal expert made these remarks after reports Eugenie and Beatrice are planning first interview to share the side of their story amid ongoing Epstein crisis, surrounding their parents Sarah Ferguson and Andrew.

According to a report by the Woman’s Day, the York sisters no longer willing to stand by in silence as ‘Our parents betrayed us’

The insiders told the outlet, Princess Eugenie and Beatrice are distressed, and they are at their wits’ end with their parents.