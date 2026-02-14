Meghan Markle stays silent amid celebs support for Savannah Guthrie
Meghan Markle has a history of issuing statements to support those who are facing difficult times
When Nancy Guthrie, the mom of Savannah Guthrie, host of Today, went missing, dozens of statements came in support of the anchor.
Initially, starting with her inner circle, followed by her show's colleagues, Al Roker, Craig Melvin, Sheinelle Jones, Jenna Bush Hager, and Hoda Kotb.
Then, as Nancy's disappearance became a case of kidnapping, Savannah took to social media to air an emotional plea for her 84-year-old mom's recovery.
Her tearful video drew several celebrities to offer their thoughts and prayers.
Jennifer Garner, under the host's post, penned, “May God hold Nancy and her family in the palm of His hands.”
Kim Kardashian, similarly, reacted to the post, writing, “I am praying praying praying.”
“I am so, so sorry for you are all going through!” she further penned. “This is unimaginable. Bring her home!!! I have faith.”
Nancy's abduction news dominated the airwaves so much so that even President Donald Trump reached out to Savannah to assure her that her mom would be recovered soon.
"I spoke with Savannah Guthrie, and let her know that I am directing ALL Federal Law Enforcement to be at the family’s, and Local Law Enforcement’s, complete disposal, IMMEDIATELY," he previously wrote on Truth Social.
"We are deploying all resources to get her mother home safely," the president added. "The prayers of our Nation are with her and her family. GOD BLESS AND PROTECT NANCY!"
Among the artists' outpouring responses, there is a key celebrity who has not yet issued a statement on Nancy's disappearance: Meghan Markle.
She has a history of issuing statements in support of those facing difficult times but so far she has not publicly addressed Nancy's abduction.
In addition, though the Duchess of Sussex did not have a one-to-one interview with Savannah. However, the latter has extensively covered her marriage and her fallout with the royal family.
Nevertheless, there is no indication so far that Meghan would release a statement over Savannah's mom, Nancy's kidnapping.
