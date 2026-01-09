Beatrice, Eugenie’s agenda behind steering clear of dad Andrew exposed: ‘They’re his passport’

The decision Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s daughters took for Christmas 2025 has been one that is marred with questions.

So much so that royal experts Ingrid Seward and Charlie Rae sat down with The Sun’s Matt Wilkinson to discuss just what potentially led to this.

In the trio’s eyes, seeing the former York daughters in such good spirits, despite their parents having been barred from publicly appearing in the royal Christmas traditions due to their Jeffrey Epstein affiliations and continued denials, has caused quite the stir.

The topic itself began when Mr Wilkinson admitted even he “was fascinated by Beatrice and Eugenie going to Sandringham because we were led to believe that both of them were going to stay away from Royal Lodge, they were going to stay away from Sandringham to avoid being seen like they’re taking sides.”

However, as it stands “they changed their minds and they went to Sandringham. They were standing on the steps outside of the church, smiling, happy with the King.”

In the eyes of one of the guests, Charlie Rae it was the “right decision to be with the King”.

As for Ms Seward she also chimed in, in agreement but offered a different reason when she said “but I don’t think Beatrice and Eugenie had a choice. Andrew said to them, you have to go, because he wants to keep a foot in. A, he wants to know what’s going on. B, he’d want to know what people were saying about him.”

“And he’s always said that, and Fergie has said, "the girls are my passport’. They are Andrew’s only passport into the royal family now. And I’m absolutely sure that he persuaded them,” she also admitted.

Hence its clear to Ms Seward that by having his daughters near the King, “Andrew wants to keep an eye on what’s going on. He’s not invited, so he’s not at the table any more. So one of the first things that would have happened when they got back would be Andrew would be on the phone saying, ‘right, who said what?’” she said before signing off as well.