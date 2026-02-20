Will Savannah Guthrie ever return to 'Today' show? Here's what insiders predict
Savannah Guthrie has not appeared on the morning show 'Today' since February 1
Savannah Guthrie may never return to the NBC morning show, Today, as she continues to grapple with the heartbreaking disappearance of her mother, Nancy Guthrie.
The 54-year-old TV personality has not appeared on the morning show since February 1, and now an insider told Status News that it’s doubtful she’ll ever return.
“There’s no way Savannah’s coming back,” one source told the publication. “I can’t imagine she would even want to.
Meanwhile, another source noted Savannah’s importance to the morning show, saying, “If you could pick one person across the span of morning TV that a show would not want to lose, it would be Savannah.”
“Savannah was always the glue on that show, and without that, this whole paradigm of our morning anchor team as a family, that connective tissue has just been ripped out,” the confidant added.
Hoda Kotb returned to the Today show to fill Guthrie's absence, but NBC hasn't made any decision to replace their long-time host.
For those unversed, Savannah's mother, Nancy, has been missing since February 1.
As per Page Six, the American broadcaster won’t be coming back to the Today show as she is "currently focused on her mother and not her work."
