Sir Elton John details struggle with loss of vision: 'I can't see'

Legendary musician Sir Elton John has recently faced a serious health setback involving a severe eye infection that affected his vision.

The condition raised concerns among fans worldwide, particularly given his age and ongoing recovery from multiple health challenges.

Mid–2024: Sudden Onset of Infection During Travel

On September 3, 2024, via an Instagram update, Elton John revealed that he had developed a severe eye infection while traveling in the South of France.

The infection rapidly worsened, affecting his vision about which he later revealed, “I had an infection in the south of France.”

Vision Loss in One Eye

The infection led to partial vision loss in one eye, significantly impacting his daily life and ability to work.

“I’ve lost the sight in my right eye,” Sir Elton told his fans.

Reports confirmed that the condition left him with limited vision in the affected eye, requiring ongoing treatment and recovery time.

What Is an Eye Infection?

An eye infection can involve different structures of the eye, including:

Conjunctiva (conjunctivitis) – often viral or bacterial

Cornea (keratitis) – potentially vision-threatening

Inner eye (endophthalmitis) – severe and rare

Given the vision loss described, clinicians suspect a more serious infection (e.g., keratitis or intraocular infection) rather than mild conjunctivitis.

Symptoms of an eye infection may include redness and pain, blurred or reduced vision, light sensitivity, discharge from the eyes and swelling

If untreated, corneal or intraocular infections can lead to permanent vision impairment, particularly in older adults.

Impact on Sir Elton John’s Life and Work

The infection has significantly affected his ability to continue work, particularly in the studio.

He admitted: “I can’t see anything… I can’t read lyrics.”

This is especially challenging for a musician who relies heavily on reading sheet music and lyrics during recording sessions.

Sir Elton John’s experience highlights how even a single eye infection can have life-altering consequences, particularly when it affects vision.

His openness about the condition provides valuable awareness about the severity of eye infections and the importance of timely treatment.