Palace aides believe more “leaks” will surface as publication day approaches

Prince William and Kate Middleton's close confidant has rejected the claims of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s alleged friend and royal expert Omid Scobie that the Duke reached out to the Prince of Wales secretly.

According to royal expert Rob Shuter, the latest claim, pushed by royal commentator and Meghan pal Omid Scobie, suggests Prince Harry once reached out to Prince William through a mediator and was rebuffed. “But sources close to the Wales camp say bluntly: it didn’t happen.”

Citing the royal insiders, the expert said, “There was no mediator. No secret olive branch. It’s simply not true.”

Another palace insider said, “Harry is not shy. If he can get Oprah on the phone, he can call his brother directly.”

However, Rob said the timing hasn’t gone unnoticed. Scobie — who has a new book coming out — has been making media rounds again, and insiders suggest the narrative is hardly accidental.

The expert said, “Omid knows exactly how to generate headlines. And he’s about as shy as Harry — which is to say, not at all.”

Palace aides believe more “leaks” will surface as publication day approaches.

One source tells Rob Shuter, “When a book is coming from someone like him, stories start appearing. Expect more dramatic retellings as the release date gets closer.”

For now, those inside the palace are firm: “no mediator, no outreach — just another conveniently timed headline.”