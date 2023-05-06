'Very touching': AJK resident bequeaths entire property to Maryam Nawaz

A combo of PML-N Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz and the bequest deed. — Twitter/@pmln_org/@rajanadir92

In a surprising move, a resident of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir's Rawalakot handed down all his land to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz via a deed.



The matter came to light after the PML-N leader shared a tweet, about the bequest, on her official account on the microblogging site, saying that she was deeply touched by the act. However, she also wondered why would a person do such a thing.

"OMG! Why would he do that! It is very touching though," Maryam wrote on Twitter.

The original tweet contained a picture of the affidavit titled "bequest to Maryam Nawaz".

“I Zahid Hussain s/o Wilayat Hussain, in my complete senses, without any compulsion or pressure and with my own will, am handing down all the lands I own, be it 50,000 kanals or 32,000 kanal, to Maryam Nawaz d/o Nawaz Sharif,” the affidavit stated.

Hussain stated that it was Maryam’s power now that she builds a hospital on the bequeathed land or uses it in any other welfare work.

Moreover, the affidavit stated that the PML-N leader was now the owner of 50% of the property, excluding approximately 50 kanals which is the inheritance of Hussain’s children and other heirs, in the life of Mazhar and will be the owner of 100% of the property, excluding the same as above, after the death of Mazhar.

The document included other details and location of the bequeathed property, which was in Rawalakot, AJK.

"The deed has been written so that there is a proof which can be used when needed," it concluded with the signatures of the property owner.