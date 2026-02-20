Channing Tatum reacts to UK's action against Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor

Hollywood star Channing Tatum on Thursday shared a social media post praising the UK for arresting the former Prince Andrew, the younger brother of King Charlres, for allegedly sharing sensitive documents with the late US sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Taking to Instagram stories, Tatum shared a picture of Andrew posing with Trump and his wife Melania with a caption calling for Trump's arrest.

"Dear America, If we can arrest a member of the Royal Family, then you can arrest your president," read the text on Tatum's post.

"Other countries arrest their leaders for coups or being in the Epstein files. The US doesn't. The UK arrested Prince (sic) Andrew, but Trump is still president."



King Charles' younger brother Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was released from police custody on Thursday evening after being arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office over allegations he sent confidential government documents to Jeffrey Epstein.

Mountbatten-Windsor, who turned 66 on Thursday, had been questioned all day by detectives from Thames Valley Police. Earlier this month, the police force said it was looking into allegations that he had passed documents to the late convicted sex offender while working as a trade envoy.