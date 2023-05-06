PMLN ‘ideological’ workers want intra-party polls in KP

PESHAWAR: The ‘ideological’ workers of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Friday asked the party leadership to remove Amir Muqam and Javed Abbasi as party’s provincial president and general secretary.

Speaking at a meeting of the Ghulam Haider Khan former Chief Minister Sardar Mehtab Abbassi, former Governor Iqbal Zafar Jaghra, Arbab Khizer Hayat, Abdul Subhan Khan and others asked the party leadership to hold intra-party elections in the province.

The speakers said that the party provincial leaders were running the show on their own which had damaged the party in the province. “Amir Muqam has established his own group in the party,” said one of the leaders. They said that Amir Muqam had joined Nawaz Sharif after ditching Jamaat-e-Islami and Pervez Musharraf and he would not hesitate to join someone else in an opportune time.

They said that those who had rendered sacrifices for the party would never allow Pervez Musharraf’s ‘brother’ to hijack the party, adding that no one had the right to unilaterally take decisions and damage the party.

The PMLN leaders said that the party’s provincial president and office-bearers had four-year-term according to the party constitution. However, they said, Amir Muqam and his cabinet was leading the party in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa illegally.

They said that Amir Muqam had not been elected through intra-party election but was appointed by Nawaz Sharif for reviving the party in the province. “Amir Muqam has failed to revive the party in KP but was successful in strengthening his own group and their coffers.”

They said that PMLN was a major party in the province before Amir Muqam which had now been weakened and the next election would prove their version of the story.