Nicole Kidman celebrates Galentine’s Day months after Keith Urban split

Nicole Kidman is celebrating her first Valentine's Day since her divorce from Keith Urban.

Five months after news of their split was confirmed, the actress shared a relaxed photo of herself smiling in bed ahead of Valentine’s Day, captioning it “Happy Galentines.”

The post comes after reports that the couple, who share two daughters, separated after 19 years of marriage.

According to earlier reporting, Kidman filed for divorce shortly after the separation became public, citing irreconcilable differences. Sources previously indicated the split followed a period where the pair were increasingly living separate lives.

The former couple’s last public appearance together was in June 2025 at a FIFA Club World Cup match in Nashville. By September that year, insiders said the marriage had reached a breaking point, with Urban reportedly setting up a separate residence.

At the time, sources said Kidman initially hoped to salvage the relationship, with support from her family helping her through the transition.