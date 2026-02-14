Selena Gomez explains why she thought lupus was 'life-or-death'

Selena Gomez, like many people, suffers from an autoimmune disease.

A prominent mental health advocate, the star suffers from lupus, which she got diagnosed with back in 2014.

Due to this autoimmune disease, in 2017, Selena also underwent chemotherapy as well as a kidney transplant.

She has highlighted the emotional and physical toll, including weight changes from medication, while encouraging others to prioritize their health.

In 2015, Selena revealed her lupus diagnosis, an autoimmune, inflammatory disease that causes the immune system to destroy its own tissues.

In the Who Says singer’s case, lupus severely affected her kidneys because of which she got a transplant, with the donor being one of her best friends at that time, Francia Raisa.

"Maybe I wasn't necessarily really good at knowing what that meant so it actually got to a point where it was life-or-death," said Selena, at the Lupus Research Alliance's Breaking Through Gala in New York City, according to E! News.

"Thankfully, one of my best friends gave me her kidney and it was the ultimate gift of life. And I am doing quite well now,” she added at that time.

Selena Gomez’s Journey with Lupus:

Diagnosis and Impact: Diagnosed in 2014, Selena suffered from severe complications, including kidney failure, due to which she got a transplant in 2017. She has also experienced lupus-related psychosis and ongoing, debilitating joint pain (arthritis).

Treatment and Side Effects: She has undergone chemotherapy and takes medication to manage the disease, which has caused side effects like weight fluctuations and tremors.

Advocacy: Through documentaries and social media, she has spoken, about the necessity of setting boundaries for mental health and managing the pressure of public perception regarding her appearance.

Family Impact: In 2024, she shared that her health conditions, including lupus, meant that she cannot carry her own children.