Nancy Guthrie case: Mystery deepens as unknown DNA found at property

Another shocking development has come to surface in the Nancy Guthrie case who has been missing from her Arizona home since February 1, 2026.

Investigators in recent search activity have found an unknown foreign DNA from Nancy Guthrie’s property which does not match to her and to any of her close associates, as reported by CNN.

Besides DNA, the officials also discovered several gloves as far as 10 miles away from Today show co-host Savannah Guthrie's mom’s residence, as a Pima County Sheriff's Department spokesperson confirmed.

According to the FBI, the 84-year-old mother has been abducted. The authorities also released photos of a masked person carrying a black backpack, describing the suspect as male about “5'9" - 5'10" tall, with an average build.”

Since Guthrie’s shocking disappearance, the police investigators have intensified effort to find her, instructing the neighbourhood to share any surveillance footage from about a month before her abduction.

Authorities are now looking for new leads to solve the disappearance case of Nancy Guthrie. Even the FBI has doubled its reward for information to $100,000.

In the light of recent evidence, the Pima County Sheriff’s Department decided to release a written statement instead of holding a media briefing.

Taking to Instagram, Savannah Guthrie also shared a heartfelt message for her mother, “Our lovely mom. We will never give up on her. Thank you for your prayers and hope.”