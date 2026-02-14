Jaden Smith walks out of interview after Kanye West question at film premiere

Jaden Smith abruptly exited an interview after being asked about Kanye West while attending the Coulda Been Love 2 premiere in Los Angeles.

During a red carpet exchange captured on video, a reporter from Complex asked Smith about working with sneaker designer Steven Smith, who previously collaborated with West on the Yeezy brand.

Instead of responding, Smith walked away mid-question, prompting the reporter to joke that viewers would “never find out” what the pair were working on.

The moment quickly spread online, though Smith has not publicly explained his reaction. The incident follows a history of distance between Smith and West, including when Smith walked out of West’s YZY SZN 9 show in 2022 after controversial “White Lives Matter” designs were presented.

Smith, the son of Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith, has also recently been expanding his fashion footprint. In 2025, he became the first male creative director for Christian Louboutin, overseeing multiple annual collections across footwear and accessories.

In earlier interviews, Smith has spoken about evolving relationships within the music industry, previously saying he grew apart from artists like Drake and Donald Glover as his own career gained traction.