New Zealand flood crisis: State of emergency declared as North Island braces for more storms

On Saturday, New Zealand braced for more heavy rains after floods swept through a regional centre. The recent deluge resulted in road collapses, power outages, and home evacuations; meanwhile a man’s body was found in a vehicle, indicating the road had been overwhelmed by floodwaters.

According to current reports, the weather system is expected to intensify, with heavy rains, winds up to 120km/h (75mph) and waves reaching seven metres (22feet) affecting the capital, Wellington, and nearby areas on Sunday.

In this connection, Otorohanga District Mayor Rodney Dow said, “This is devastating news for our community.”

“Right now, our focus is on supporting those affected by the widespread flooding, as well as the emergency workers and support agencies who are also helping,” he further added.

He noted that rain was pounding around 2p.m. (0100 GMT) local time on Friday but the situation worsened through the evening when up to 300mm (11.8 inches) was recorded in just one hour. A pumping system designed to prevent flooding buckled under the pressure. Images shared on social media illustrated the intensity of the storm showing areas submerged in water and sections of road had collapsed after floodwaters receded, as reported by Reuters.

Given the severity of the situation, residents were advised to stay in their homes. Images further illustrated a vehicle bridge covered in trees and other debris areas left behind as floodwaters receded.