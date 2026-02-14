James Van Der Beek's brother breaks silence on actor's tragic death

James Van Der Beek's brother, Jared Van Der Beek, has finally broken the silence on the actor's tragic death.

On Friday, Jared took to his Instagram handle to pay a touching tribute to his late brother.

"There’s a special bond that exists between brothers and two days ago, that physical bond was broken," he began the lengthy note.

The late star's brother further penned, "I now know why people call it heartbreak when you lose someone close to you. There is a feeling of devastation and pain that runs so deep in the heart, I didn’t know it would hurt so badly."

It is pertinent to mention that James grew up in Connecticut alongside his brother, Jared, and sister, Juliana.

"I’ve looked up to him since I was born. He has never failed to be there for me whenever I needed him. It has been wonderful reading and seeing how he touched so many lives not because of something he did, but because of who he was," wrote Jared.

Concluding his note, James' brother thanked the public for their support as the family mourns the loss of the actor.

"As painful as this pain deep in the heart is, the healing has already begun with all the outpouring of love, prayers, and support. I truly thank all of you have taken the time to reach out, letting me know that you’re there," added Jared.

For those unversed, James died on February 11 from stage 3 colorectal cancer.