Elon Musk vs Reid Hoffman: Epstein files fuel public spat between tech billionaires

Elon Musk and Reid Hoffman are locked in a public spat as the US Justice Department has revealed over 1,700 emails and messages between LinkedIn co-founder and Jeffrey Epstein from 2014 to 2018.

According to the recently released revelations, Hoffman visited all three of Epstein’s primary residences, including the private island Little St. James, the Manhattan townhouse and the Zorro Ranch in New Mexico.

The documentation also revealed Hoffman’s actions of sending gifts to Epstein’s New York address, specifically “ice-cream…for the girls” and metal sculpture to the island amid trafficking allegations.

In the light of these emails, Musk took to X and posted, “Hoffman should be investigated.”

The tweet evoked a sharp response from the 58-year-old billionaire, citing, “The FBI cleared me. You on the other hand…”

In a recent post, Musk slammed Hoffman, calling him a “liar” who is guilty of dark deeds and has not been cleared of anything.

“You stayed at Epstein’s island, Epstein’s ranch in New Mexico and Epstein’s house in New York. You offered to help him with PR. You gave him gifts … Maybe if it was only one stay over, you could claim it was a mistake. Maybe,” the CEO of SpaceX said.

Musk added, “But there is NO possible explanation for the second time, let alone the third time. As the record shows, you were an eager repeat customer.”

While admitting to interactions, Hoffman called them regretful mistakes tied to fundraising for the MIT Media Lab.