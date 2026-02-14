Justin Bieber unveils Hailey Bieber as first face of SKYLRK in intimate campaign debut

Justin Bieber has unveiled the first campaign for his fashion label SKYLRK, with wife Hailey Bieber leading the launch as its inaugural campaign star.

The limited-edition collection, released February 13, blends SKYLRK’s minimalist streetwear direction with Hailey’s signature off-duty aesthetic.

She models leather outerwear, loungewear, footwear, and accessories in a stripped-down shoot photographed by Hugo Comte, including images featuring layered underwear styling.

The drop also includes two leather jackets named in Hailey’s honour — the HB Hooded Leather Jacket and HB Leather Jacket.

The collaboration has been in development since early previews last year, when Hailey revealed she was working on what she called her “favourite jacket of all time” for the label.

The campaign marks another business crossover for the couple, who continue to expand their ventures alongside Hailey’s skincare company, Rhode.

The launch comes during a busy time for the couple as they juggle growing their brand, releasing new music, including Bieber’s album Swag, and raising their son, whom they welcomed in 2024.