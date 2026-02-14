Prince Harry warns Meghan Markle to 'step back'

Meghan plans to expand her business to UK

Prince Harry is expecting his wife Meghan Markle that the Duchess would ‘step back’ as she is gearing up for the next phase.

The insiders told the Heat World, as Prince Harry wishes to reconcile with King Charles, Meghan is competing the monarch in UK’s jam market.

The royal sources said of course for Harry, there’s no doubt that a jam war is the last thing he needs to potentially thwart his plan for a full-scale reconciliation with his family.

The report says as Meghan’s plans to expand her business to UK, Harry see it direct competition with King Charles’ own Highgrove brand, which boasts its own collection of preserves.

The insiders claimed, “Harry wishes she would just step back and look at this realistically, because from where he’s standing the jam is never going to be the goldmine she thinks it is.”

Prince Harry also doesn’t understand why it has to be such a defining part of Meghan’s brand when they are so many more profitable ventures she could lean into.

However, the source said Meghan is absolutely convinced this is the moment to go big and she’s not talking about ‘dipping a toe in’; “she’s talking about full global expansion.”

Meghan believes there’s serious money to be made overseas, especially in Europe and Asia, the spy continued about Meghan’s plans.

“She’s been gearing up for this next phase for a long time, that’s why there’s been so much stock produced, and she’s ready to pull the trigger.”

The close confidant added Harry has warned Meghan that going head-to-head with his father on his home turf could be a ‘terrible look’, especially at such a delicate point in his own path toward peace.