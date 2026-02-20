King Charles holds emergency meeting after Andrew arrest: 'Abdication is not happening'

The arrest of ex-Prince Andrew could pose an 'existential threat' to British monarchy.

King Charles, who issued a major statement following the arrest of his disgraced brother Andrew, has reportedly held a crucial meeting to discuss the future of the monarchy.

Royal expert Rob Shuter has claimed in his latest substack that Queen Camilla, Prince William, Kate Middleton and other senior royals participated in the emergency meeting, where it was decided “King Charles is not going anywhere”.

Rob Shuter added, “Emergency palace summit ends with family backing the monarch.”

“Despite the tidal wave of headlines following Andrew’s arrest, palace insiders said that an emergency royal summit ended with one unmistakable conclusion: abdication is not happening — and the family is united behind the monarch,” he continued.

Earlier, King Charles issued a statement following the arrest of Andrew, and also hinted at not stepping down as monarch.

He said, “Meanwhile, my family and I will continue in our duty and service to you all.”

King Charles said, “I have learned with the deepest concern the news about Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and suspicion of misconduct in public office. What now follows is the full, fair and proper process by which this issue is investigated in the appropriate manner and by the appropriate authorities.”

The royal expert has made these claims amid speculations that the arrest of ex-Prince Andrew could pose an 'existential threat' to British monarchy.