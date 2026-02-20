Patrick Dempsey reveals Eric Dane's condition in final days before death





Patrick Dempsey reveals Eric Dane's health condition days before death

Patrick Dempsey is sad about the demise of his former Grey’s Anatomy costar, Eric Dane, following Dane’s death at age 53.

During a Friday, February 20, appearance on Virgin Radio U.K.’s The Chris Evans Breakfast Show, Patrick, 60, said, "I just woke up this morning and it was very sad to read the news. It’s hard to put into words. I feel really so sad for his children."

The actor went on to share insight into Dane’s last days, saying, "I was corresponding with him, we were texting so I spoke to him about a week ago and some friends of ours went in to see him and he was really starting to lose his ability to speak," Dempsey said.

"He was bedridden and it was very hard for him to swallow so the quality of his life was deteriorating so rapidly," he added.

Patrick also praised Dane for his charm on the set of Grey’s Anatomy.

"He was the funniest man — he was such a joy to work with and I want to just remember him in that spirit because any time he was on set, he brought so much fun to it," he said. "He had a great sense of humour. He was easy to work with. We got along instantly."

He recalled Dane’s first scene in the show, in which he stepped out of a shower in just a towel, "First scene was him, you know, in all his glory, coming out of the bathroom with the towel on looking amazing, making you feel completely out of shape and insignificant."

"We hit it off because it was never really any competition," he added. "There was just this wonderful mutual respect, he’s wickedly intelligent and I’m always going to remember those moments of fun that we had together and celebrate the joy that he did bring to people’s lives and the real loss is for us who don’t have them anymore."

Eric Dane passed away at the age of 53 after a year-long battle with ALS.