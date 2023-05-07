Boy drowns in flooded Siran River

MANSEHRA: An Afghan boy drowned and his two companions were rescued by locals as the flooding water in Siran River swept them away in the Khaki area here on Saturday.

“Our teams have actively been taking part in search for the body but the flooding water hampers our activities,” Amir Khadim, an official of the Rescue 1122, told reporters.

Three Afghani children were playing at the riverside when the water flow suddenly swelled amid heavy rain and swept them away.

“The locals, who were present nearby, could rescue two of them and the third one drowned and an operation to fish out his body is underway,” Khadim said.

The rains and snowfall, which had started earlier this week in the Upper parts of Hazara, continued intermittently on the fifth consecutive day. Mansehra, Torghar, Kolai-Palas, Upper and Lower Kohistan were under a severe grip of cold owing to continuous rains and snowfall in the division.