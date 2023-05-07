Huge cache of arms recovered, one arrested

Rawalpindi : Police have arrested arm smuggler and recovered huge cache of arms and bullets from his possession here on Saturday, informed police spokesman.

Naseerabad police stopped a suspected vehicle at picket and during the search, 19 pistols and 1500 Kalashnikov bullets were recovered from the vehicle.

The police arrested the accused Inamullah besides confiscating his vehicle.

SP (Potohar_, while appreciating the performance of police team, said that operations would continue against those who supply illegal weapons. He made it clear that it was prime duty of the police to protect the lives and properties of the people.