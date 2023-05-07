Kidnapped girl recovered

LAHORE : The police recovered the girl kidnapped from China Scheme area, here on Saturday.

Muskan Fatima was abducted by a kidnapper. The police took help from Punjab Safe Cities Authority and traced the accused with the help of more than 300 cameras installed in the radius of 8 kilometres. A police team raided the accused's location in Badamibagh and recovered the girl safely. Later, she was handed over to her parents who thanked the police and PSCA for quick response in tracing and reuniting them with their child.

18-year-old boy dies in accident

An 18-year-old youth lost his life in a road accident in Sherakot police area on Saturday. The accident took place near Babu Sabu Sherakot due to over speeding, the police said, adding that the identity of the deceased was yet to be made. Edhi ambulance shifted the body to the mortuary.

Body found

The body of a 65-year-old man was recovered from a house in Gujjarpura police area on Saturday.

The deceased identified as Naeem Sheikh was living in a house on rent in Fazal Park, Gujjarpura.

He was found dead in the room late at night. The police shifted the body to the mortuary.

Road accidents

The Punjab Emergency Service Department responded to 1,195 road accidents in all districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.

In these road accidents, five people died, whereas 1,278 were injured. Out of this 630 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals.

Whereas, 648 minor injured victims were treated on the spot by rescue medical teams.