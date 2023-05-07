Gold reaches new high

KARACHI: Gold prices increased to a new all-time high in the country on Saturday.
According to All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association, gold rates reached Rs225,500 per tola after an increase of Rs500 per tola.
Similarly, the price of 10-gram gold rose by Rs429 to Rs193,330.
In the international market, however, gold rates decreased by $19 to $2,017 per ounce.
Silver rates decreased by Rs80 to Rs2,870 per tola in the country. Similarly, 10-gram silver rates also dropped by Rs68.58 to Rs2,460.56.
KARACHI: Employees will have easy access to their earned pay thanks to a partnership between ABHI and Decibel HRMS, a...
KARACHI: Bank Alfalah has signed an agreement to acquire a 7.2 percent equity stake worth Rs140 million in QistBazaar,...
LAHORE: Spiral increases in prices of essential daily use items is a dilemma this government is unsuccessfully trying...
Amsterdam/London: European gas prices have fallen to the lowest level since the start of the energy crisis, boosting...
KARACHI: Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry on Saturday blamed the sudden withdrawal of gas and...
New York/Washington: When US officials announced on Monday they had found a buyer for First Republic, the second...