Gold reaches new high

KARACHI: Gold prices increased to a new all-time high in the country on Saturday.

According to All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association, gold rates reached Rs225,500 per tola after an increase of Rs500 per tola.

Similarly, the price of 10-gram gold rose by Rs429 to Rs193,330.

In the international market, however, gold rates decreased by $19 to $2,017 per ounce.

Silver rates decreased by Rs80 to Rs2,870 per tola in the country. Similarly, 10-gram silver rates also dropped by Rs68.58 to Rs2,460.56.