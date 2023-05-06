CDWP clears six projects worth Rs227bn

ISLAMABAD: The Planning Commission’s Central Development Working Party (CDWP) Friday cleared six development projects of worth 227 billion, including the Mangla Upraising Dam Project.

The forum that met under the chairmanship of Federal Minister for Planning Ahsan Iqbal considered six projects which included the National Oilseed Enchantment Program at the cost of Rs10.963883b, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Rural Investment & Institutional Support Project of worth Rs110.7 b, Raising of Mangla Dam Project worth Rs96 billion, establishment of Danish School at Jia Kham Sohbatpur worth Rs 1.61b, establishment of National Language Procession Laboratory worth Rs0.078b and construction of three sewage treatment plants and related sewage system to treat waste water falling into Korang River, Rawal Lake worth Rs6.076b.

The forum cleared National Oilseed Enchantment Program at the cost of Rs10.963883b.

The National Food Security and Research Division is the sponsoring agency of the project.

The key objectives of the project include to increase phase-wise yield of three potential crops viz canola, sunflower and sesame; to enhance export potential of sesame seed and to encourage oilseed growers through subsidy on seed, inputs & machinery and appreciation awards and to encourage solvent industry to procure farmers produces at competitive price and establish procurement center in major growing areas.

The project will be implemented by federal and provincial governments/organizations; therefore, the management/administrative/financial structure prevailing in respective governments/executing organization will be followed. The Finance Division will transfer the federal share directly to the assignment accounts of project executing provincial agricultural department.

Similarly, the forum cleared Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Rural Investment & Institutional Support Project worth Rs110.7 billion with direction to rationalize the cost and present before the forum. The forum also approved three sewage treatment plants and related sewage system to treat the waste water falling into Korang River, Rawal Lake worth Rs6.076b.