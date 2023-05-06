Serbian president vows to ‘disarm’ country after new mass shooting

MLADENOVAC, Serbia: Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic vowed on Friday to launch a large-scale disarmament plan to remove hundreds of thousands of guns from the country following two mass shootings in less than 48 hours.

The back-to-back shootings have left Serbians horrified, and Vucic has said that both registered and illegal arms will be seized in a crackdown that will be “an almost complete disarming of Serbia”.

Vucic´s pledge came just hours after police arrested a man suspected of killing eight people and wounding at least 14 others in the second mass shooting this week, after an overnight manhunt.

The latest incident began around midnight near Mladenovac -- about 60-km south of the capital Belgrade -- when a 21-year-old gunman armed with an automatic weapon opened fire from a moving vehicle, according to state-run RTS television.