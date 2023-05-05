 
Friday May 05, 2023
Lahore

Abdul Jalil Jamil laid to rest

By Our Correspondent
May 05, 2023

LAHORE:Abdul Jalil Jamil, husband of Nusrat Jamil and father of Nadia and Omar Jamil, passed away here Wednesday. He was laid to rest the same day. Qul will be held tomorrow (Saturday) from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm at 14A, Justice Sardar Iqbal Road, Gulberg 5, Lahore.

Omar, his son said, “Abu was extremely humble and incredibly kind, He would have spirited conversations about life, God, faith, psychology, and the human condition. He instilled in me love for books and philosophy and above all Allah. He loved poetry and was an incurable romantic.” For the last more than seven years he was leading a retired life. He is survived by wife Nuscie, children Nadia and Omar, and siblings, Farooq, Tariq, and Nighat.