Governance style

Whether or not Pakistan needs socialism is contentious. One argument for socialism is that the country has high levels of poverty and inequality. According to the World Bank, over 24 per cent of Pakistan’s population lives below the poverty line. Socialism could address these issues by providing a more equitable distribution of resources and reducing economic inequality. Also, this governance model could also help to address the issue of corruption.
Critics, however, argue that socialism has failed in many countries around the world, and it could lead to inefficiency and a lack of innovation in the economy. Given the current bleak scenario, it is on political leaders to decide which governance model suits the country well. They must go with a model that eases the economic hardships of the people.
Kaif Bhatti
Karachi
