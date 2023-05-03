US policeman who held back crowd convicted in George Floyd murder

MINNEAPOLIS: The last of four former Minneapolis police officers charged in the death of George Floyd has been found guilty of manslaughter.

Tou Thao, who held back onlookers as three other officers pinned the 46-year-old Black man to the ground, was convicted by Hennepin County District Court Judge Peter Cahill after a bench trial in the northern US city. Thao opted to be tried by a judge rather than by a jury. Cahill convicted him on Monday and the decision was released on Tuesday. Derek Chauvin, a 19-year veteran of the Minneapolis police force, was captured in a video that went viral kneeling on Floyd´s neck for nearly 10 minutes, until he passed out and died.

Two other officers helped restrain Floyd, who lay handcuffed face down on the ground complaining he was unable to breathe, while Thao kept away the crowd. “Like the bystanders, Thao could see Floyd´s life slowly ebbing away as the restraint continued,” the judge said.