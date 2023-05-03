Misleading titles

It is quite disturbing to see how content creators on YouTube upload misleading thumbnails to get people to watch the videos they upload. Not only should Google adopt a clear policy to block such channels that use clickbait titles, but Pakistani authorities must also keep check on what is being uploaded on YouTube.
This wastes the precious time of people who use YouTube to watch informative videos.
Mumraiz Khan
Karachi
