Attention-grabbing reviews

The book titled ‘Tahkeeqi-o-Takhleeqi Zaweeyay’ contains 27 book reviews by Nisar Turabi on poetry, fiction, and other literary genres produced by contemporary writers.

The reviews are on Dr. Irshad Skakir Awan, Majeed Amjad, Intezar Hussain, Shaukat Siddiqye, Abdullah Hussain, Ahmad Nadeem Qasmi, Johar Nizami, Manzoor Hussain Jhalla, Fateh Muhammad Malik, Muzaffar Ali Syed, Asad Jafary, Dr. Atash Durrani, Jabbar Mirza, Munawwar Hashmi.

Other writers include Shadab Ehsani, Dr. Muhammad Kamran, Farrukh Raja, Azhar Ghouri, Nazare Abid, Hameed Qaisar, Arshad Mahmood Naushad, Ghulam Rasool Zahid, Dr. Salman Ali, Akhtar Reza Saleemi, Khalid Ahmad, Dr. Zahoor Ahmad, and Abida Batool.

Book reviews generally do evaluation, assessment, analysis, examination, appraisal and investigation of the ideas in a work. In other words, a book review is meant to tell you if a book is good or bad and whether you should buy it, read it, or not.

Nisar Turabi’s reviews typically offer an opinion of the reviewed book’s quality or value and an in-depth analysis of the work. His scholarly evaluation, explanation, and analysis manage to be graceful, putting fresh eyes on the subject.

These literature reviews are a survey of scholarly sources related to a specific topic or research question. Written as part of a proposition, critique, or research paper, it situates the work in relation to existing knowledge. Many critics struggle when it comes to writing a review for literary books. Turabi’s literature review is a comprehensive overview of all the knowledge available on a specific topic.

A literature review by Nisar Turabi provides context, relevance, and background to the research problem he is exploring. His reviews inform the reader about the subjects under discussion and provide an evaluation that gives the judgment of the book’s quality.

His introduction includes an overview of the subject that incorporates a condensed summary. The summary consists of a discussion and highlights the major arguments, features, trends, concepts, themes, ideas, and characteristics of the subject.

Nisar Turabi is a kind of literary critic who not only evaluates the worth or quality of a piece of literature but also argues on behalf of an interpretation or understanding of the particular meaning of the literary text.

He also explains the text in terms of aesthetic, as well as social, political, and cultural colors. He does more than simply discuss or evaluate the importance of a literary text; rather, he seeks to reach a logical and reasonable understanding of what a text’s author intends for it to mean. What makes these reviews interesting, apart from the sentence craft, is Nisar Turabi’s eye for the perfect detail. He uses experience as a lens to see all of what makes this collection brilliant and illuminates different aspects of the books under review. Each review is a kind of gem, mined and polished by one of the best critics of our era.