Comment: Another unfounded allegation by Imran

KARACHI: Imran Khan was nicknamed ‘U-turn Khan’ by his opponents for not just reversing many of his public stances, but also publicly extolling the virtues of making political U-turns.



However, his recent stances are quickly gaining him the reputation of being ‘Ilzaam Khan’ – thanks to the regular frequency with which he makes unfounded allegations against all and sundry.

Last week, ISPR DG Major Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, in a media talk, reiterated the army’s apolitical stance and urged political parties to find a consensus-driven solution to the current crisis in the country.

His words were carefully chosen and were not directed towards any one person; rather he stressed that the armed forces did not wish to be associated with any particular individual or political party. “Pakistan Army is a national army,” he reminded the journalists in attendance.

However, former prime minister Imran Khan, rather than appreciating this position of the Pakistan Army, fell back on his habit of levelling baseless allegations in response to a positive gesture.

This time his claims are particularly troubling, as he has accused the army of corruption. Such allegations not only harm the reputation of the army but also underscore Khan’s own lack of credibility and integrity. Khan’s allegations against the army are not based on any evidence or specific cases. Rather, they seem to be a product of his own political ambitions and a desire to deflect attention away from his own failures. During his time as prime minister, Khan made bold claims about ending corruption in Pakistan within 90 days. However, his administration was marred by several corruption scandals, including those involving the Al-Qadir University, Peshawar BRT and Malam Jabba.

Despite these failures, Khan continued to make wild allegations against others, including members of the army. This behaviour is not only unbecoming of a former prime minister, but it also undermines the trust that people have in their institutions. It is particularly disturbing that Khan has singled out the army, an institution that has a robust system in place to deal with any instances of corruption or wrongdoing.

Khan’s own track record on corruption is far from exemplary. During his tenure as prime minister, he was criticised for his inability to take action against corrupt officials and politicians. He was also accused of giving positions of power to individuals with questionable backgrounds. Therefore, it is hypocritical for him to point fingers at others while ignoring his own shortcomings.

It is also worth noting that Khan has not provided any evidence to support his claims of corruption within the army. This is a serious allegation that cannot be taken lightly. The army is an institution that operates within a strict code of conduct and has a zero-tolerance policy towards corruption. If there are any cases of corruption within the army, they are dealt with swiftly and firmly. It is not appropriate for Khan to make such allegations without any basis in fact.

The Pakistan Army is an institution that is deeply respected by the people of the country. It has a long history of serving the nation with distinction, often putting its own members in harm’s way to protect the country’s sovereignty. The army is also well-known for its commitment to upholding the rule of law and promoting accountability. Therefore, it is not surprising that Khan’s claims have caused concern among many Pakistanis.

These allegations of corruption are part of a series of wild allegations Khan has made against the armed forces. Earlier, after he was ousted from power through a constitutional process, he accused the former chief of army staff and political parties of being part of a foreign conspiracy to remove him from office. He later backtracked from this position, not only because he had no proof to back his claims, but also because these allegations had made him a global laughingstock.

The civil-military history of Pakistan has given genuine cause to political leaders to raise criticism about the state of affairs in the country; however, no political leader has gone as far as Khan in his efforts to delegitimize and demoralize the armed forces.

Khan should reconsider his habit of levelling baseless and harmful allegations against the Pakistan Army and he should focus on his own failures and work towards restoring his own credibility, rather than making wild allegations against others. But who knows? Maybe these allegations will lead to another U-turn when he senses that taking back these allegations will favour his political fortunes.