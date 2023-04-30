Enemy out to drive wedge between people, army: COAS

COAS General Asim Munir attends the passing out parade of cadets of Pakistan Military Academy held in Kakul on April 29, 2023. —ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir promised on Saturday that the armed forces of Pakistan would never shy away from any sacrifice to stabilise, secure and safeguard the future of our next generations.

He was addressing the passing-out parade of cadets of the 147th PMA Long Course, 13th Mujahid Course, 66th Integrated Course, 6th Basic Military Training Course and 21st Lady Cadet Course, which was held at the Pakistan Military Academy (PMA), Kakul.

The army chief emphasised that there was a dire need to identify the exposed and hidden enemies of the country. There must be a difference between reality and deception, he warned. “Our enemies are hell-bent upon driving a wedge between its people and the armed forces,” he said and promised that the bond between the armed forces and the people of Pakistan was preserved and would be further solidified.

General Asim Munir said the armed forces have the will, capability and capacity to protect the country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, and they were well aware of the ways and means to do it. “I assure the people of Pakistan that we will never hesitate in rendering any and every sacrifice necessary for the defence of our sacred motherland,” he said. The army chief said brave soldiers of armed forces of Pakistan never get fascinated with the numbers and resources of their adversaries. “Armed forces of Pakistan stand firm with their strong will and determination while fulfilling the promises of Almighty Allah as true followers,” he added.

The COAS also referred to a Quranic verse of Sura-e-Baqarah, which says: “How many times it happened that a smaller force vanquished a bigger force by the Will of Allah.”

General Asim reiterated that people of Pakistan were central to the unity of the state and said that their first and foremost loyalty is towards the state of Pakistan and commitment to the constitutional role, assigned to the armed forces of Pakistan.

“To us, nothing is more sacred than the safety and security of our people, and no duty is more binding than the defence of our motherland. Go out now, and deliver to the expectations of your nation,” he told the passing-out cadets.

He said the army imbibes on the vision of Great Quaid-e-Azam signifying no distinction of caste, colour, creed, gender or geography.

At the same time, General Asim said Pakistan’s efforts for peace should never be construed as a sign of weakness. He observed that significant effort was being made by the state adversaries to affect state and societal cohesion through multiple attempts. “There is absolutely no space for spoilers of our hard-earned peace,” he warned.

On the Afghan issue, he said “stability, security and peace in Afghanistan remains fundamental to our security.”

The COAS also pledged to continue providing political, moral and diplomatic support to the Kashmiri brothers. “Pakistan firmly stands with its Kashmiri brethren in their historic struggle for basic human rights and their legitimate quest for the right to self-determination,” he added.

He called upon the international community to realise that without a just and peaceful resolution of the Kashmir issue, regional peace would remain elusive forever.

Nationals of Palestine, Bahrain, Iraq, Qatar and Sri Lanka were also among the passed-out cadets.

The COAS reviewed the parade and gave awards to distinguished cadets. The coveted Sword of Honour was awarded to Academy Senior Under Officer Abdullah Bin Tariq and President’s Gold medal to Battalion Senior Under Officer Ali Amir of 147th PMA Long Course.

The Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee Overseas Gold Medal was awarded to Battalion Sports Sergeant Pasindu Dayananda from Sri Lanka. The COAS Cane was awarded to Course Under Officer Muhammad Adnan Munawar of 13th Mujahid Course, The Commandant’s Canes were awarded to Course Under Officer Adil Ali of 66th Integrated Course, Course Sergeant Major Fatima Khalid of 21st Lady Cadet Course and Course Under Officer Salman Khan of 6th Basic Military Training Course.

The COAS congratulated the passing-out cadets and their parents on the successful completion of their training at the PMA, the premier training institution.

Earlier, on arrival, the COAS was received by the commandant PMA.