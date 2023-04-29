Enemies 'hell-bent' upon driving wedge between people, armed forces: Gen Asim Munir

KAKUL: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir on Saturday called out the enemies of Pakistan, saying they were "hell-bent" upon driving a wedge between people and the armed forces.



Gen Munir, addressing the passing out parade at Pakistan Military Academy (PMA) in Kakul today, reiterated the armed forces' commitment to the country’s safety.

In his first speech at the PMA as the COAS, he said that the people of Pakistan are central to the unity of the state and added that the first and foremost is loyalty to the state of Pakistan and commitment to the Constitutional role assigned to the armed forces of Pakistan.



"To us, nothing is more sacred than the safety and security of our people and no duty is more binding than the defence of our motherland. Go out now, and deliver to the expectations of your nation,” he told the cadets.

This is a developing story and is being updated with more details...