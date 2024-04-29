Weather update: Karachi expected to sizzle in coming days

KARACHI: The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Monday said that the weather in Karachi is expected to get hotter in the coming days.
According to the Met Office, the intensity of heat will remain high in the three to four days in the port city while the maximum temperature expected to hover between 37 to 39°C.
The daytime weather is expected to remain hot, however, sea breezes are likely to take over in the evening.
Currently, the temperature in Karachi is 32°C with winds blowing at a light speed, said the Met department, adding that the humidity level in the air is 55%.
Moreover, the minimum temperature was recorded in the city at 25.6°C.
A day earlier, the PMD said that the weather in the port city would remain hot due to a change in the wind direction. It also said that the weather will remain hot and dry in most places of Sindh.
Meanwhile, a weather analyst on Sunday said that the humidity will remain low due to more influence of north-westerly winds.
"Temperature will be felt up to 41°C, however, the weather will improve slightly during the night," said the analyst.
The air quality is also expected to be affected during this period.
